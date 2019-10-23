Wisborough Green community joins event to raise awareness and funds for those who have lost babies

Residents of Wisborough Green supported National Baby Loss Awareness Week and enjoyed fresh cookies, cakes and refreshments at the Cookie Bar Bus on the village green.

The event last week, hosted by local funeral directors Dandelion Farewells for the third year running, was raising awareness of, and providing access to, open conversations regarding the issues surrounding baby loss.

Judith Dandy, owner of Dandelion Farewells said: “So many people carry a story, but do not often have the opportunity to open up, or find the space to discuss the loss of a baby or child. Dandelion Dreams is the very special and individual support service we provide in these sensitive circumstances; whether that be in the form of practical assistance or just gentle guidance and a sympathetic ear when needed.

“We work in conjunction with many local support services and also have a comprehensive selection of books and information sources, so that we can quietly assist in every way we can. We know that the Cookie Bar Bus and this relaxed setting allows people to feel secure should they wish to talk, and every penny raised from the refreshments is generously donated by the Cookie Bar Bus to help our chosen charities.”

Both younger and older visitors attended the event, with some having a specific recent occasion they wished to commemorate by placing a named heart on the remembrance tree. Others preferred to take a candle so that they could join families across the world, lighting their candle in the evening to remember babies that had died too soon, as part of the global ‘Wave of Light’.

For some this was the first chance they had really had to openly talk through the loss of a pregnancy or stillbirth, or the death of a baby or child; with memories for siblings, friends, sons or daughters.

£1480 was raised on the day with further donations still to be received. This will be now be divided between local bereavement support and national research charities to further help those affected by the loss of a child.

One gentleman summed up the event perfectly by saying “The care that Dandelion Farewells provides to support our community is very special. They are always on hand to talk, share memories and ease the loss, whilst helping so many families to understand and recognize it as a step in moving through the grieving process.”