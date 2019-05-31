‘Westminster Abbey’ architect to take part in Sussex church celebration

Distinguished church architect Ptolemy Dean is to take part in a special celebration in Sussex next week.

Ptolemy - the 19th surveyor of the fabric of Westminster Abbey and successor to Sir Christopher Wren - will be at St Mary the Virgin church in North Stoke to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Churches Conservation Trust.

The trust succeeded the Redundant Churches Fund which looked after historic church buildings which were no longer needed by the Church of England.

However, the trust’s role is now more pro-active and cultivates consecrated buildings for the community through Friends’ Groups and a variety of activities.

Friends of St Mary the Virgin in North Stoke are hosting a 50th anniversary lecture on Wednesday June 12 at 2.30pm when Ptolemy Dean will be in conversation about his work with Dr Annabelle Hughes, who has advised him on domestic mediaeval buildings.

At Westminster Abbey, Ptolemy was responsible for the new glass Weston Tower and Diamond Jubilee Galleries which give startling vistas all over the inside of the abbey.

Ptolemy also advises the National Trust and Salisbury Cathedral and has featured on television in the BBC2 ‘Restoration’ series.

He has written on the renowned architect Sir John Soane and recently on Britain’s Buildings, the Unseen in the Everyday.