Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, visited three vaccination centres in West Sussex on Wednesday, August 11.

The vaccination centres he visited were The Glebe Surgery in Storrington, Pulborough Medical Group, and Angmering Vaccination Clinic all of which have administered between 25,000 and 34,000 doses of the vaccine.

During his visits, Andrew met with GPs, vaccinators, community volunteers and clinical leaders to discuss the challenges of such a large scale and long running programme.

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, visiting Pulborough Medical Group to thank Covid-19 vaccination staff and volunteers. Photo credit: Office of Andrew Griffith MP

He also saw some of the first of the 16-17 cohort arriving to be vaccinated after it was recently announced that the age group should receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a privilege to meet with vaccination heroes today.

“They have worked long hours and overcome unique challenges over many months now to achieve such a high level of vaccination across West Sussex.

“To meet the teams who’ve delivered getting on for 100,000 doses really is remarkable.

Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs MP, visiting The Glebe Surgery in Storrington to thank Covid-19 vaccination staff and volunteers. Photo credit: Office of Andrew Griffith MP

“All of the health professionals I met emphasised how important it is that anyone who has not yet had the vaccine including those aged 16 and 17 does so.

“It’s still a nasty virus which is hospitalising many.”