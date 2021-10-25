West Sussex model named lifestyle influencer of the year

The London Lifestyle Awards revealed model, writer and dog rescue charity co-founder Victoria Featherstone Pearce had beaten stiff competition to win this year’s prestigious award

She said: “I could not believe it when my name was called out from the stage. What a magical moment. The other finalists all have such amazing blogs and social media pages - with huge followings!”

“My passion is showing women of all ages that you can look and feel fantastic while living a cruelty free vegan life style and I am delighted this stood out to the judges and to everyone who kindly voted for me.”

Jason Gale founder London Lifestyle Awards added: “We are delighted that Victoria won the Influencer of the Year Award at this years London lifestyle Awards. We had an amazing night at the Landmark Hotel celebrating the very best of London. In Victoria’s category we had named a very strong top ten from over 100 nominations.

“Victoria received a massive amount of the public vote which resulted her winning this award. I believe she gained so many votes because of her engaging content and consistency of message, authenticity always wins. Congratulations Victoria.”