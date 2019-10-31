West Sussex home care provider sees three staff shortlisted for Great British Care Awards

Three staff at a Worthing-based home care provider have been shortlisted for the Great British Care Awards.

Care2Connect is a West Sussex provider, based in South Street, Tarring, and three of the team have been invited to the regional finals in Brighton next weekend.

Care manager Julie Storey, care worker Leanne Luxford and care co-ordinator Lily Martin are all finalists for the Great British Care Awards

Julie Storey has been shortlisted for the Home Care Registered Manager Award, Lily Martin is up for the Home Care Co-ordinator Award and Leanne Luxford is a finalist for the Home Care Worker Award.

Colin Young, chairman of Care2Connect, said: “Home care is a growing need across West Sussex and the UK, and ensuring that the elderly or infirm can continue to live in their homes for as long as they want to is an important issue.

“We pride ourselves on promoting excellence across the care sector and it is encouraging that three of our personable, calm and professional team have been recognised in this year’s awards.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector. Prizes will be presented at a gala dinner on November 9.