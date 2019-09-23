West Sussex girl overcomes anxiety to take up modelling – and wins finals place in international competition

An East Preston girl has been chosen to represent West Sussex in the Little Miss International Rose 2019 competition, having overcome anxiety to take up modelling.

Hannah Conway, eight, will be on the catwalk in Stockport as a finalist representing her county on Saturday, October 5.

Mum Amanda Conway said her daughter was born prematurely at 26 weeks and 1 day, which had affected her development.

Amanda said: “She suffers from anxiety, which is a trait of premature babies. She also has delayed development, which makes school pretty difficult for her. She is currently in year four, however she is more academically year two or three.

“Hannah has managed to overcome these obstacles. We are not entirely sure how she does it, however when she gets in front of a camera she becomes a completely different child.

“Hannah is very new to the industry. She hasn’t catwalked before, this is all very new to her. I think achieving what she has is pretty amazing and maybe she could be an inspiration to other children.”

Amanda said East Preston Junior School had been amazing, helping Hannah overcome her anxiety.

She added: “We think this is definitely helping her with her confidence, they provide a lot of support. She also has two very close friends who are very supportive.

“She has had a modelling shoot on her insistence, which we paid for, and it has led to an interview at a modelling agency and a contract. She handled the interview like a pro. Again, we are amazed.”

Hannah has to raise £100 for Days out for Kidz, a non-profit community interest company, but has already collected £200 towards the cause.

Hannah said: “I am very nervous but excited. Don’t worry about being scared or nervous about something, if you are good at it, it’s fun.”