The journey was part of the Fire Service Humanitarian Aid project, and the engines were delivered to support firefighters in the towns on Novaci, Kamanicia, and Sveti Nikole in carrying out their duties.

The six firefighters who took part in the international mission were Joe Cullum, Kathleen Port, Lee Buckingham, Pete Langridge, Roy Barraclough, and Simon Boyling who were joined by former Station Manager Tim Eady and George Wippich, a Watch Manager from East Sussex,

Roy Barraclough with the North Macedonian firefighters after delivering a trio of fire engines

This mission was carried out by Operation Florain volunteers. Operation Florian is a humanitarian charity that has been working in Macedonia since 2007. Their first ever donation was given to firefighters in the town of Sveti Nikole, which was then replaced during Operation Florian’s latest international mission in November 2021.

As well as delivering appliances, equipment and firefighting kit were also given to the North Macedonian firefighters, who were then given essential familiarisation training.

Roy Barraclough, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Worthing station manager and Operation Florian project co-ordinator, said: “This international mission is part of our ongoing work to improve capacity and resilience to fire services around the world.

“The fire appliances we recently delivered will strengthen previous equipment donations and the training given will provide vital fire cover, enabling the local fire service to respond to incidents within their communities and surrounding areas.

West Sussex firefighters travelled to North Macedonia to deliver three fire engines and familiarisation training to the firefighters there

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all supporting UK fire and rescue services for their donations of decommissioned equipment, which benefits communities far and wide.”

More information on the trip can be found {https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/firefighters-take-on-1-600-mile-journey-to-deliver-fire-engines-abroad/on the West Sussex County Council’s website.}