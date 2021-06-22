West Chiltington WI members meet for the first time in 16 months

There were two main groups of WI members – with 23 croquet enthusiasts and 29 to sit, sprawl, relax and chatter – sitting on opposite sides of West Chiltington’s recreational ground for the social event on Thursday, June 10.

The groups were then split into smaller groups to follow Covid guidelines and headed by a member of the WI committee.

Russ Fry, from West Chiltington WI, said: “What better way to spend a tranquil afternoon than in the company of like minded ladies, sipping glasses of prosecco and indulging in bowls of strawberries and cream; whilst enjoying the greenery next to the Village Hall.

Members of the West Chiltington WI during the strawberry tea and croquet afternoon social event which was the first held by the club since Covid-19 restrictions were eased SUS-210622-084314001

“For the more energetic members croquet tuition was available followed by foursome play supervised by members of the Croquet Club.

“A brilliant idea to allow members to meet up on a one to one basis after the long days of months of Lockdown and mask wearing and we would advise other clubs to do the same.

“It was difficult to identify some people after 16 months hibernation as hair styles, weight and makeup had changed plus, sadly, mobility issues and other problems.

“However, not to be daunted, we all had a great afternoon and give our grateful thanks to the Croquet Club and members of our hard working committee.