West Chiltington Village Show to take inspiration from first event in 1919

The community of West Chiltington has pulled together and is set to celebrate 100 years of its village show.

Taking inspiration from the first show in 1919, this year’s event, on Saturday, July 13, is bringing together the past and the present and is starting with a community procession.

Thanks to West Chiltington School, parents, members of St Mary’s Church, volunteers from local community groups and individual villagers, a ‘What is Wonderful about West Chiltington’ banner has been created to take pride of place at the front of the procession, before being displayed at the show.

The village show will start at 1.30pm and will offer a fun day out for all the family, with music, entertainment and more than 40 stalls selling local food, high quality crafts, bric-a-brac and gardening products as well as providing community information.

Competition entries, paintings and photographs will be on display and those who sow and grow, make and bake or have an artistic flair can have some fun and enter one of 80 classes.

Entertainment by Tom Foolery, the much loved children’s magician and entertainer, is joined by the young gymnasts Flipitas and Arbour the Tree from Horsham Year of Culture, who is 17ft tall and will be striding around the ground telling the story of his fight to preserve his future.

In addition, Ladies that Boogie will be singing along with the West Chiltington Silver Band, which played at the very first show and last year’s tug-of-war winners will be taking on challengers to defend their title.

Tea and cake will be provided by the WI and a licensed bar, barbecue, pizza and ice creams will also be available.

Owls about Town will also be in attendance, and all dogs are welcome to join the dog show with the emphasis being on taking part, so participants may enter up to eight classes.

Other attractions include tug-of-war, croquet, cricket, tennis, skittles, coconut shy, a tombola, grand raffle, a collection of vehicles showcasing famous British, European and American marques spanning the last 100 years.

An honoured guest at this year’s show is Reg Slater, who attended his first show in 1929 when he won the bonniest baby competition. A regular attendee at the show since, Reg has exhibited at the show many times and sometimes in competition with his father Fred, before serving on the committee. In recognition of his service, he has been appointed an honorary member.

Entry to the show is free, but avoid disruption to neighbours by paying the modest £2 parking charge which helps support local causes. The Girl Guides will be there to assist.

The village hall car park is for Blue Badge holders and authorised vehicles only. For more details visit www.westchiltshow.org

