West Chiltington Village Show cancelled for a second year

The committee made the difficult decision due to concerns that the removal of the lockdown restrictions on June 21 will either be deferred or conditional on controls, which the show’s volunteers would be unable to implement for the event on Saturday, July 17.

Nick Vincent, committee chairman, said: “In the light of the continued Covid uncertainty created by the Indian variant, the committee decided after a great deal of debate to cancel this year’s show.

“The show is a wonderful event which unites people across the village and showcases local businesses to promote their products. We are giving as much notice as possible so people participating as vendors or those who might attend have time to make other arrangements.

The West Chiltington Village Show committee are hoping to hold a picnic in the park style event instead

“On a positive note, if circumstances permit, we will stage a picnic in the park type event with music and refreshments but without our usual competitions and stalls.”

The tentative plans for the smaller event will unfold after the Government’s announcement later this month.

The committee is confident that the early planning for this year’s show, coupled with lots of support from so many people, will mean a very special show will be able to go ahead in July 2022.

“We would like to thank all the established and new volunteers, sponsors, raffle donors and advertisers who have already provided so much support and encouragement this year.”