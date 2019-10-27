Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

Here’s what to expect weather-wise in Sussex this week.

Tonight the Met Office has said it will be cold and clear, with a widespread frost expected – particularly in rural areas.

Some mist and fog patches are possible and it will feel colder than the previous night.

On Monday, after a chilly start, a largely sunny day is expected with increasing patchy cloud later in the day.

It will be cooler than in recent days, despite the lighter winds, with maxmimum temperatures of 11degC.

Another frosty start is expected on Tuesday, before a largely sunny day.

Wednesday will be fine, but on Thursday the clouds will start to thicken and there will be outbreaks of rain.

SEE MORE: Family joins search for Sussex backpacker missing on Cambodian island

West Sussex residents warned after investigation finds dangerous Christmas lights being sold