Water party held for leavers at Horsham nursery
An annual water party was held at a nursery in Horsham to give 20 children who are moving on to ‘big school’ a fun farewell.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:10 pm
The 2021 year group and staff at Catkins Nursery in Blackbridge Lane enjoyed a good soaking as the children delighted in using super squirters on the practitioners.
They finished the afternoon with a beach themed fish finger and chips tea with plenty of ketchup, followed by ice lollies.
Each child was awarded their ‘I am ready for ‘big school’’ certificate and their very own personalised teddy, with the Catkins Nursery’s logo on its t-shirt.
Cathy Walden, from Catkins Nursery, said: “We wish them well as they begin their formal schooling and will miss them lots.”