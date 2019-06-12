Watch police pursue dangerous driver around village roads

A speeding driver swerved dangerously between lanes and travelled on the wrong side of the road as he was pursued by police.

Officers said Jamie Cansell was pursued by police after they spotted a black Fiat Punto driving erratically and at excessive speed in Cranleigh in the early hours of April 2.

Jamie Cansell

Police said the 26-year-old failed to stop for officers and was pursued for nearly 20 minutes around roads in the village and nearby Bramley.

A video released by Surrey Police shows the vehicle swerving across lanes at more than 60mph and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Cansell's car came to a standstill as officers used 'containment tactics' and 'tyre deflation devices' to bring the car to a stop. He was arrested and charged with several driving offences.

Police said Cansell of Ashbury Crescent, Guildford, pleaded guilty to one count of driving dangerously, one count of driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, one count of using a vehicle without third party insurance and one count of failing to provide a sample for analysis at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on May 10 .

He was sentenced last Friday to 16 months in prison and was banned from driving for three years and eight months.

Sergeant Gary Lefort of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Cansell’s driving on the night in question was extremely dangerous, and it is fortunate that nobody was hurt as a result of his actions.

“Driving recklessly puts everyone on the road at risk, not just the driver. Thanks to the hard work of officers, Cansell will now be held accountable for his behaviour and will be unable to return to the roads until he has proven himself safe to do so”