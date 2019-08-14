Watch mouth painting artist in action at free event in Washington

A mouth and foot painting artist will be holding a free live mouth painting demonstration in Washington.

Bazza West will be at Squire’s Garden Centre on Saturday September 21 at 10am following International Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Day on September 5.

The event will give visitors the rare opportunity to meet the artist, learn about his working process and watch the intricate skills required by the artist to create his mouth-painting masterpieces in close up.

After losing the use of his arms and legs in a car crash at the age of 19, mouth painter Bazza began painting by mouth and has never looked back since.

Using a specially constructed easel that allows him to reach it with a paintbrush in his mouth, Bazza now specialises in delicately daubed landscapes and works inspired by the scenery of his home county of East Sussex.

One of only 33 recognised mouth and foot painting artists in the UK and one of 800 across the globe, Bazza has been a part of the MFPA since 2013.

He has since exhibited his work across the country.

This event forms part of a series of one-off events taking place throughout September. Tickets are free and can booked by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-artist-a-unique-art-event-with-mouth-painter-bazza-west-tickets-68124194299

For more about Squire’s, visit https://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/garden-centres/washington/

