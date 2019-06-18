Watch Horsham father shock daughter with wedding day surprise

There wasn't a single dry eye in the house as a Horsham father surprised his daughter with a emotional serenade on her wedding day.

Southwater pair Sophie Blazey and Martin Simmons celebrated the perfect day as they tied the knot together earlier this month.

Sophie Blazey with her father Nigel

However, as the couple took to the floor for their first dance they came in for a bit of a shock as Sophie's father Nigel Blazey got behind the mic.

Nigel had secretly been learning country ballad 'I loved you first' and surprised the pair with an unforgettable serenaded as they danced in front of their friends and family for the first time as a married couple.

Sophie said: “We were both shocked and very emotional. We had the most perfect day and things were made even more special when it came to our first dance.

"The words were just beautiful and summed up the special bond me and my dad have."

Nigel Blazey serenades his daughter at her wedding

Nigel is no stranger to enjoying a good song and dance. Sophie explained he was quite fond of a bit of karaoke although his usual song of choice is Robbie Williams' classic Angels.

However, after wanting to do something special on his daughter's wedding day Nigel dedicated 18 months to learning American band Heartland's 2006 hit.

Nigel left the whole of the wedding reception at the Old Thorns Golf and Country Club, in Liphook, in tears and Sophie said it was special way to cap off a perfect day.

Sophie said: "The performance had everybody both male and female in tears, there was not a dry eye in the room. This was such a lovely moment that everyone will treasure for many years to come."

Nigel performed at the pair's wedding reception

Nigel has since gone viral with a video showing the emotional moment being shared across the globe on social media.

Sophie said it had reached more than 3,000 views and gained fans as far as Canada and Australia.

She said: "He has had so many messages from friends and family saying how amazing it was. Everyone who has watched it has said how lovely and emotional is it."

The family are now attempting to get him trending around the world with the hastag #GetNigeViral