Waste firm speaks out on Horsham incinerator plans following protesters’ support from actor Jeremy Irons

A waste company behind plans to build a controversial incincerator near Horsham has spoken out about its proposals following protesters’ backing from award-winning actor Jeremy Irons.

The protest group No Incinerator 4 Horsham revealed yesterday that the leading actor had given funds to help them fight to halt the incinerator being built.

The money is being earmarked to help pay for legal fees involved in fighting an appeal by waste firm Britaniacrest Recycling to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility in Warnham.

Britaniacrest says the current policy of exporting much of West Sussex’s non-recyclable waste is not sustainable and that landfill is environmentally unsafe.

Britaniacrest director Chris Frost said: “It may surprise people that the UK currently sends over 12 million tonnes of household and commercial waste to landfill.

“In West Sussex and the south of England alone, this problem is even more acute, as there’s very little landfill space available between West Sussex and Dorset.

“This means that West Sussex currently exports all its non-recyclable waste for disposal – some to Surrey and the rest to European Energy from Waste (EfW) plants.

“Unlike landfill, EfW technology is a safe, environmentally sound and sustainable solution which plays a vital role in the circular economy by generating energy and recovering metals and aggregates for recycling; burying waste in a landfill is not sustainable. When waste is buried in landfill, it decomposes and generates methane and leachates which can flow into nearby watercourses.

“The proposed Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy (3Rs) facility at the Wealden Works site is urgently needed and will use proven EfW technology to safely treat 230,000 tonnes of non-hazardous wastes each year.

“The Public Inquiry in October will allow all interested parties to examine the real facts behind the 3Rs proposal, which will be carefully considered by a Planning Inspector.”

Meanwhile, the No Incinerator 4 Horsham group is continuing a fundraising campaign for legal representation at the inquiry.

Group chairman Peter Catchpole thanked Jeremy Irons for contributing and said more funds were still needed.

He added: “People are concerned about their future wellbeing and that of future generations, if the incinerator comes to this area and the wholesale change of character that would be brought to our market town and surrounding villages, particularly Warnham, Colgate and Rusper.

“If the appeal were to succeed it will negatively impact on many generations of people in our area over the next 30 years.”