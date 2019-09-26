Warning over road lane closures in Horsham town centre

Drivers are being warned of road lane closures in Horsham town centre for a two month period from next week.

The lane closures are being imposed at the junction of Albion Way and Copnall Way from Tuesday (October 1) until the end of November.

Temporary traffic lights are being installed at the junction while refurbishment works take place at existing traffic lights.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for the works, said that the refurbishment will include “new traffic signals which use LED technology, making them more energy-efficient, costing less to run and making them more reactive to traffic movements.

“The refurbishment will also see signal heads and poles being replaced, the latest detectors installed, the pedestrian crossing being upgraded and the blister paving slabs by the side of the crossing point for visually impaired users will be refreshed.”

The spokesman added: “Temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be used throughout the works but there are no plans for road closures or diversionary routes.”

Further works are to take place at the junction of Albion Way and Springfield Road next year.

Those works are scheduled to begin on January 6 and continue until the end of February.

West Sussex County Council cabinet member for highways Roger Elkins said: “These works are being undertaken to replace old and failing equipment and to upgrade the existing technology to more cost effective and energy efficient equipment.

“We also want to make sure that cyclists who use these junctions are safe which is why we are including additional low-level signals, allowing them a five second gap over vehicles in order to see them safely across the junctions.”

The council says the works will cost in the region of £350,000.