Warning of traffic disruption as South Downs village bridge closes
Drivers in a South Downs village are being warned of traffic disruption because of a road closure.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:03 pm
Old Swan Bridge in Pulborough is likely to be shut for eight weeks to allow bridge strengthening works to be carried out.
West Sussex County Council says that the works were scheduled to start last week and are likely to last for two months.
The council says the road closure is necessary to protect public safety.