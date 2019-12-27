Warning as ‘road closed’ signs ignored in Pulborough

A warning has gone out to drivers after motorists ignored ‘Road Closed’ signs following floods in Pulborough.

West Sussex highways chiefs say that some drivers even moved the closure signs before driving through flood water at Swan Corner - and ended up having to be rescued by breakdown companies.

Flooding at Pulborough on the A29 SUS-191220-154704001

County highways manager Mike Thomas said: “I do appreciate the diversion is an inconvenience but it’s there for a reason.

“Unfortunately, some people are choosing to ignore the closure and underestimate the flood water: it may start shallow but quickly gets much deeper.

“I’d ask people to please adhere to the warning and follow the diversion. Their insurance is unlikely to cover them for flood damage if they go through a road closure.”

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency also advises drivers to avoid driving through flood water and warns: “just 30cm of fast flowing water is enough to move your car.”

It also warns that flood water can contain hidden dangers such as heavy debris, sharp objects, open manhole covers, sewage and chemicals.

“Even shallow moving water can knock you off your feet,” said a spokesman.