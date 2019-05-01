Warning after pet cat is hurt in Horsham ‘airgun attack’

Animal owners in Horsham are being warned to be on the alert after a pet cat was injured in what is thought to have been an airgun attack.

The warning is being sounded by Donna Wirtz whose pet cat Loki was hurt in an incident near Tanbridge House School in Guildford Road on Friday.

Donna rushed little Loki to nearby Farthings vets for treatment. “The vet is pretty sure it’s an air rifle/gunshot wound,” said Donna.

She added: “I just want to make other local cat owners aware. This is not only cruel but a cost I could have done without.”

She said Loki’s wound now appeared to be healing well. “Hopefully, he won’t need any more treatment.”

Meanwhile, people have expressed their horror at what happened on social media. One woman said: “Absolutely abhorrent thing to do to an animal.”

And another added their sorrow at Loki’s plight. “Wishing your fur baby well,” she said.