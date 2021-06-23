Warnham Open Gardens weekend to return following absence last year due to pandemic

Fourteen gardens in total, as well as the allotments, will be on show to visitors over both days of the Warnham Open Gardens weekend on July 3 and 4 from 1.30pm to 5.30 pm.

The attractions range from larger gardens at Old Manor and Warnham Park to smaller courtyard plots full of interest and colour and from traditional cottage gardens to an oasis of fruit, flowers and vegetables on the allotments site in the centre of the village.

All the open gardens are accessible on foot from the centre of the village although Warnham Park is best visited by car.

Programmes priced at £5 are available on the day from the Parish Room (adjacent to the Parish Church) and from Warnham Park or, in advance, from the Village Stores.

Some gardens are only open for one of the days but the programme price covers both days to ensure visitors are able enjoy everything on offer over the weekend.

Tea, coffee and home-made cake will be available from 1.30pm on both days from the Parish Room and at Warnham Park.