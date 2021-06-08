Warnham landscaper to create a garden for a top horticultual show

Maximillian Parker-Smith is one of only a handful of designers to be given an opportunity to create a show garden for Tatton Flower Show 2021, which runs from July 21 - 25.

He has been selected by a panel of judges from the RHS who are looking for ‘new and innovative designs with a strong and relevant message.’

Max, who runs Maximillian Design, is to create a city based garden aimed at questioning people’s relationship with the natural world and how it is perceived.

He says that when someone enters a garden they are entering into a shared space with the hundreds of others species that inhabit it.

He said: “It is about balancing one’s own desire to dominate the space whilst appreciating the benefit of sharing it.

“City gardens, in particular, habitually try and control the tight confines of the space which often results in the eradication of the natural habitat for other species.”

The 60 square metre show garden, called The Earth Garden, is divided into two areas; one overflowing with lush planting that spills over pathways favouring larger spaces for indigenous wildlife whilst minimising that for humans.

Landscape gardener Maximillian Parker-Smith

The planting is made up of a blend of natural and informal textured and shapely plants grouped into clear big blocks.

The planting aims to offer and attract a plethora of wildlife whose habitat is constantly shrinking in the city.

A central archway links this area with a smaller garden room with a carpet of shingle from which a solo paperbark maple stands underplanting of small grasses and woodland flowers.

Max said: “It is also important that we understand the impact our gardens can have both negatively and positively on other species.

“There are great alternative and more sustainable materials gradually coming onto the market that I believe deserve our attention.

“It is more than possible to create beautiful and stylish gardens that are considered and well informed which can help contribute to the abundance of both ourselves and the habitats of smaller creatures.”