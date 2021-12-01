Walking 150k for childhood cancer charity

Victoria Farley, principal of the West End Theatre Academy, set this challenge after one of her students passed away at the age of 10 from a rare cancer.

Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in summer 2020.

She endured months of treatment and just over a year after her diagnosis, on September 18 2021, she passed away aged 10.

VIctoria walks to fundraise for childhood cancer foundation.

Sophie’s mum Charlotte discovered Alice’s Arc Foundation that works with experts who are focused on finding a cure and treatments for rhabdomyosarcoma.

Alice’s Arc helped Sophie and her family during her battle and Victoria set her goal to help fundraise for the important foundation.

By Tuesday, November 30, Victoria had acheived her goal of 150km.

Victoria said: “I am honouring Sophie’s legacy by trying to raise money for Alice’s Arc so they can continue to develop their treatments.”

Victoria and her dog Pheoebe wear yellow which represents “Going Gold for Child Cancer Awareness” on their walks.

So far, almost £75k has been raised in honour of Sophie for Alice’s Arc, of which Victoria’s walk has contributed.