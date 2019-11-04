‘Waiting list’ now in force for places at Horsham’s newest school

Horsham’s newest school - Bohunt Horsham - is already full just weeks after opening.

The school was opened by the Bohunt Education Trust in temporary premises in Hurst Road in September for Year 7 pupils only. It is now operating a waiting list.

An artist's impression of the new purpose-built Bohunt School planned for north Horshamt SUS-190830-115533001

A spokesman for the school said: “We have students wanting to join us this year but we are not currently able to accommodate any more pupils.”

A purpose-built new school - which will have places for 1,620 children aged from four to 16 - is scheduled to open on land north of Horsham in 2021.

It is to be built on the site of a new 2,750-home estate off Rusper Road on land owned by Legal & General.

The school’s temporary site in Hurst Road currently houses 120 Year 7 pupils and will take on another 120 pupils in September 2020.

The school spokesman said: “Year 7 had a PAN (published admission number) of 120 students and we have 120 students on roll so the year group is full.”

Bohunt Horsham headteacher Georgette Ayling outlined the school’s success at a recent opening evening. She said: “Opening a brand-new school in a town where there are already very successful established schools was a challenge, but the need for extra school spaces in West Sussex means that Bohunt Horsham is already full and is now operating a waiting list.”

Admissions for Bohunt Horsham in 2020/21 are administered by West Sussex County Council.