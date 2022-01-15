Vulnerable teenager missing from Crawley - Dial 999 if you see him

A search is underway for a vulnerable missing teenager from Crawley.

Saturday, 15th January 2022, 12:22 pm
Sussex Police officers are concerned for a 16-year-old boy, named as Troy, who has been reported missing from Crawley.

He has been described as vulnerable and was last seen getting on a train at Ifield railway station at 5.06pm on Friday (January 14), police said.

A spokesperson added: "The train was destined for Peterborough, however Troy has no links to Peterborough and it is unknown where he may have travelled to.

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy, named Troy, who has been reported missing from Crawley. Photo: Sussex Police

"Troy is described as white, about 5ft 4in, of slim build, and has short dark hair. He also wears glasses.

"He was last seen wearing his school uniform – a navy blue fleece, full length woollen pullover, black trousers and black shoes – and a purple and yellow scarf."

Sussex Police is working with partners, including British Transport Police, and has urged anyone who sees Troy to dial 999, quoting serial 936 of 14/01.

