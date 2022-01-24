Volunteers get to work on clear-up at Sandgate Park

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society - which works closely with the National Trust and Horsham District Council - have two conservation days each month.

They work on both Sandgate Park and Sullington Warren and are looking for new members to join.

Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “You will be among like minded colleagues carrying out well worth tasks in the open air that just has to improve your health and fitness.

Volunteers from the Sandgate Conservation Society take a break from work at Sandgate Park. Photo: Brian Burns

“All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the under mentioned locations on the dates specified.”

The Conservation days in February will be on Saturday, the 12th on Sullington Warren, beginning at 9.30am - 12 noon, and on Saturday 26th in Sandgate Park, from 10am till noon.

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society contact www.sandgate-conservation.org.uk or Brian Burns on 01903-743001.