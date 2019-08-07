Villages near Horsham hit by power cut

A fault with an overhead electricity line has caused a power cut in villages near Horsham.

The issue, on the high voltage line, has cut off power in Broadbridge Heath, Rudgwick, Warnham and Kingsfold, according to UK Power Networks.

The firm said 12 postcode areas and 24 customers are affected by the cut.

A spokesman said: “We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this may be causing you.”

The firm estimated power would be restored between 2pm and 3pm.

