Villagers upset over ban on Southwater Christmas memorial to loved ones

For the past two Christmases a group of residents have decorated a tree on a roundabout in Worthing Road with baubles and lights.

They dubbed it ‘The Phoenix Tree’ in a tribute to baby Phoenix Benson who died aged just six weeks and also dedicated it to late Southwater resident Lynne Ede.

But this year the group have been told no decorations can be put on the tree.

The tree on the Southwater roundabout with its memorial baubles and Christmas lights

Organiser Polly Barnes said: “West Sussex County Council have said it would be a breach of health and safety. They said it might distract drivers and could cause an accident.

“It’s no more distracting than advertising signs.”

Polly said the decision was ‘ironic’ because the council had approved the decorations on past occasions.

In the past, the tree lights were battery powered and it was only this year, said Polly, when she had sought permission to install electric lights that she had come up with opposition from the council.

“Despite the amazing support from our local councillor Claire Vickers, and the Southwater Parish Council who were all for it and had agreed to funding the electricity we would have used, the plug was pulled by West Sussex County Council.

“They will not support the lights or the decorations because of a breach of health and safety rules.”

Villagers have been left disappointed by the decision. “It’s such a lovely and meaningful addition to the village at Christmas,” said one.

“What a shame WSCC have suddenly turn coated on this.”

Another said: “we won’t let it put us off, there is an answer to this and we will find it.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We appreciate memorials are a sensitive subject, but safety is always of paramount importance to us and we would discourage people from placing potential distractions on any part of the highway – including busy roundabouts, such as this one.

“In 2019, we suggested people should contact West Sussex Highways before doing anything on the Southwater roundabout as we had concerns.

“We do not encourage residents to go on to roundabouts and this is for both their safety and that of other road users.