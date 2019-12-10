Villagers rally to create poignant Christmas tribute near Horsham

A group of Southwater residents have decorated a tree for Christmas as a tribute following the tragic deaths of two people.

The Giant Redwood on the Worthing Road roundabout off the A24 has been hung with baubles and Christmas lights as a poignant tribute to Phoenix Benson, whose grandfather Mark Davies has lived in the village for many years.

The Southwater Christmas tree, photo by John Parsons

Polly Barnes, who organised the festive facelift, said: “Phoenix was born in October, a beautiful first child born to devoted parents.

“Phoenix, in good health, died just six weeks later from Sudden Infant Death syndrome.

“There is not much more one can say about their devastating loss but the little plaque on the tree means so much to them all.”

The tree has also been dedicated to Lynne Ede.

Her son, Steve Clarke of Total Fire Protection Services offered to donate the lights in her memory.

He said: “It’s my pleasure to help out for such a good community spirited cause.

“The purple lights for my mum is the icing on the cake.

“She would have loved it bless her.”

Lynne’s grandchildren decorated purple baubles in memory of their ‘much loved’ gran, according to Polly.

She said her plan to decorate the tree proved popular among the residents.

Polly added: “It was not long before I realised just how many other people were enthusiastic to the idea and wanted to get involved.”

The enthusiasm between the residents was ‘infectious’, according to Polly.

She added: “I could sense a common bond in wanting to celebrate Christmas and our village.”

A group of ten decorated the tree on Saturday, according to Polly.

It took them three hours to deck the Giant Redwood out as a festive ‘welcoming beacon’ to Southwater.

She said: “The response from the villagers has been wonderful and very humbling.

“Our very own village photographer, John Parsons and his assistant Dexter came and took the lovely pictures.

“Next year it is my hope to get the children from the Southwater Academies and local clubs and groups involved by donating a bauble with their names on.

“This way it really will become the Southwater Christmas tree.”

Read more: Crawley fire crews rescue person trapped in car after collision

Read more: Train delayed at Horsham after passengers ‘cause a disturbance’

Read more: New action on waste-burning as decision awaited on Horsham incinerator