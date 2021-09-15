The youngsters - pupils at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School in Nuthurst - may be way too young to sample the product but their youth failed to deter them from having a hand in its production.

The pupils picked local bramble leaves and fruits to produce the new tipple - a blackberry gin called The Spirit of Nuthurst.

Sales of the gin will help to raise money to fund an update of school facilities.

Children from St Andrew's School Nuthurst picked blackberries to make their own school gin

Laura Heap, co-chairman of the school’s Parent Teacher Association, said everyone was ‘very excited’ with the venture.

“We’re working with Hawkridge Distillers who are producing the gin,” she said.

“It has locally sourced botanicals as we picked blackberry leaves from right outside the school gates - they are currently steeping for 72 hours before distillation starts.”

It is hoped to have the gin on pre-sale towards the end of the month. All profits will go straight to the school.

Having fun picking fruites for St Andrew's School, Nurhurst, which is producing its own blackberry gin

Laura, who is PTA co-chairman with Amy Isted, said: “As you know it’s been a really tricky time fundraising in the last year, so we really hope this will raise some vital funds for the school.”

Bottles of the gin - with labels using images of the village - will go on sale for £38.