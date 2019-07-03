Village playground is set for redevelopment

A village playground near Horsham is to be redeveloped with a range of new equipment being installed.

Broadbridge Heath Parish Council said, in a post on its Facebook page, that work is to start on The Ducky next week.

The playground is to be redeveloped. (Stock photo)

The renovation, beginning on Monday, July 8, will see old equipment removed from the play area and replaced.

A new surface is also being laid.

A spokesman said: “The works are expected to take 2-3 weeks. During this period there will be machinery on site, as well as vehicles for the delivery and removal of equipment.”

The Ducky play area, also known as The Common, is on the right hand side of Broadbridge Heath Road when travelling towards Warnham.

The spokesman added: “We appreciate your understanding during these works and look forward to seeing the new play area complete and being enjoyed by our residents.”

Read more: Horsham road closed following crash

Read more: One injured in two vehicle crash on A24

Read more: Couple lock themselves in bathroom during terror raid on Sussex pub