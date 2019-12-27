Co-ordinator Elizabeth Folman said: “The local community has been generous in its support throughout the year, with the fundraising showcase event staged by Pole Fitness Bognor, the continuing generosity of Cook in Chichester, and two successful book swaps being examples. In addition, the grants made by the parish councils have enabled Village Friends to host a series of three social events for elderly and lonely people, the third being held in December. On that occasion, a Christmas lunch was held at Barnham Community Hall and a record number of 38 people attended. The lunch was an opportunity for people to renew friendships from previous events and was enjoyed by everyone.”
Village Friends thrilled with boost to numbers in 2019
Village Friends, covering the Six Villages area between Arundel and Chichester, has had a most successful year, with a boost to the number of volunteers and a surge in the number of people seeking support. Events throughout the year have helped raise awareness of the small charity and its good neighbour service, visiting elderly and lonely people in their homes in the area, including Barnham, Eastergate, Westergate, Walberton, Fontwell and Yapton.
View more