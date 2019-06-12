Village flower festival to welcome BBC Sussex radio gardener

BBC Sussex radio’s Dig It star gardener is set to be a special guest at Thakeham Flower Festival this weekend.

Tom Brown will attend the last day of the event which runs from Friday to Sunday.

‘A Walk on the Wild Side’ is the theme for the flower displays in church, and entertainments will include open gardens, stalls, food, a dog show, Morris dancers, children’s crafts, Open Belltower visits, Worthing Steel Band, Happy Days Big Band and a world-famous teddy bears’ parachute.

Chairman of the organising committee Derek Osborne said: “We have worked hard to make this year’s flower festival one of the best and we are looking forward to welcoming Tom and the public to see our gem of a village in all its glory.”

Visit https://www.stmarysthakeham.org/2019-flower-festival/ for more information.

