The spectacular evening of entertainment, compered by Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, celebrated the centenary of the organisation, which is dedicated to supporting wounded serving personnel and injured veterans across the UK.

The guests all sang along and waved flags while The Not Forgotten team of singers and musicians performed songs from across the decades.

There were veterans from several conflicts at the event, including some who served in World War Two, and The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans arranged for 15 volunteer cabbies to pick them up from all over London and the South East.

Armed Forces charity The Not Forgotten celebrated 100 years of supporting wounded serving personnel and injured veterans at Danny House in Hurstpierpoint on Saturday (October 9). Picture: Lloyd Roberts PR & Events.

“We are great believers in working with other military charities that all have the common goal of boosting veterans’ morale,” said Rosie Thompson, Hurstpierpoint resident and head of events for The Not Forgotten.

“The Taxi Charity for Military Veterans have provided invaluable support to us over the years and we couldn’t have welcomed so many veterans and their carers to the event without their assistance,” she said.

Brigadier James Stopford, CBE, CEO of The Not Forgotten said it was ‘a real privilege’ to be able to mark the charity’s centenary at Danny House.

“We are extremely grateful to owner Richard Burrows for kindly giving us this wonderful opportunity to entertain our beneficiaries on this very special occasion,” he said.

The evening concluded with a Son et Lumiere (sound and light show), which depicted the history of The Not Forgotten.

This was projected against the backdrop of the English country house, which was actually the location of many war cabinet meetings that helped end the First World War.

A piper from the London Irish Rifles also performed and the meal for the evening was a traditional hog roast.

The Not Forgotten aims to tackle isolation and loneliness among the Armed Forces community by providing social activities and challenge holidays.