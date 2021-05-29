Urgent care that's not an emergency in Sussex this bank holiday weekend

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy weekend, there is a focus on 'freeing up hospital emergency departments' to 'treat those in most need'.

Dr Elizabeth Gill, chief medical officer for the Sussex Clinical Commissioning Groups said: “It’s important to remember that if you need medical help the NHS is here for you.”

Patients needing a face-to-face appointment with a health professional are being asked to call NHS 111 first, who will help direct people to the most appropriate service for treatment.

NHS 111 by phone or online at nhs.uk, available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency, urgent healthcare needs.

NHS 111 can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.

A spokesperson added: "A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice, recommend remedies and give guidance on giving medicines to children for issues such as colds minor cuts, bites, rashes.

"No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas. Check local pharmacy bank holiday opening hours online.

"Residents can also benefit from more evening and weekend GP and nurse appointments, by calling their GP or NHS111.

"Patients can make an appointment between 6.30pm and 8.30pm during the week and from 10am to 4pm on a Saturday or Sunday by calling their practice."

There are a number of NHS Urgent Care alternatives to A&E across Sussex.

In Brighton and Hove, residents and out of town visitors who suffer any minor illnesses and injuries this summer can use the Brighton Station Health Centre. Patients can walk in for treatment or call the service first to arrange a telephone triage with a clinician 0333 321 0946

In East Sussex, the Minor Injury Units (MIU) in Crowborough and Uckfield will be operating as usual from 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs, seven days per week. Conditions 'appropriate to be treated' in MIU, include acute limb injuries such as fractures, wounds, sprains and strains

The Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) at Lewes is there for you to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening and will be operating as usual over the bank holiday weekend from 08:00hrs to 20:00hrs, seven days per week.

In West Sussex, the Crawley Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) is there for you to treat most injuries or illnesses that are urgent but not life threatening will be operating as usual over the bank holiday weekend 24/7.

QVH Minor Injuries Unit in East Grinstead is open 8am-8pm daily run by emergency practitioners who are able to see, diagnose and treat a wide range of minor injuries and ailments for both adults and children over one year old.

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Bognor War Memorial Hospital is open from 9am-5pm over the bank holiday weekend. The MIUis there for people who have a minor injury this bank holiday.