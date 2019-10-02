Two wheel hero Patrick cycles from Twickenham to Tokyo helping raise funds for Crawley hospice

Patrick McIntosh is celebrating cycling 7,200 miles across eight countries raising more than £50,000 in aid of charity.

The superfit 62-year-old set off in May from St Catherine's Hospice for his cycle challenge of a lifetime.

And after more than four gruelling months cycling through eight countries, Patrick arrived in Tokyo in time for the opening game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The triple cancer survivor set himself the ultimate test of endurance, cycling from Twickenham to Tokyo to raise money to help build a new home for his local hospice.

So far, Patrick has raised more than £50,000, with this being split between St Catherine’s Hospice and World Cancer Research.

Patrick has survived bowel, prostate and skin cancer and is determined to raise awareness of the fight against the disease. In May, Patrick set off from the hospice in Malthouse Road, cycling towards Pease Pottage, which will be the site of a new, larger hospice building in years to come.

From there he headed to Twickenham Stadium before cycling across Europe. As June approached, Patrick began a successful attempt to cross Russia in 90 days, following the historic line of the Trans-Siberian Railway and finally arriving by ferry in southern Japan to cycle the final 1,000km to reach Tokyo on September 18.

He said: “It’s been a bit hairy at times but I’ve beaten three cancers and had major surgery. So I was jolly well going to get to Tokyo come hell or high water. I am proud to have been able to do this and prove what’s possible after cancer.

“Generally physically, I’ve been absolutely amazed by how well my body kept up. I think the more challenging thing was the mental side of it. Having to get up whether it’s raining or boiling hot and cycle another 70 to 100 miles a day. It was really difficult.

“But it was fantastic seeing all the different cultures as we were riding up through Europe and into Russia, seeing the different parts and being greeted by people was absolutely fabulous.

“It’s an honour to support St Catherine’s as part of my big adventure. As a cancer survivor I know the importance of their vital care. And I want more people to be able to have hospice care in the future."