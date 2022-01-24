Two pensioners in Horsham unknowingly call care line due to electricity tripping

Horsham Police confirmed that a care line had made contact with them after it had received three silent calls from one address.

Police community support officers attended the address just outside the Horsham area and found two elderly ladies, who's electric had tripped causing their telephone line to disconnect, which led to care line automatically receiving notifications.

According to the police, many lights and electrical appliances had also stopped working.

The neighbourhood policing team has said it sorted out the electric and engaged with other agencies such as Age UK and the fire service.

The police also confirmed it spoke to a neighbour who knows the ladies, who is going to keep and eye out for them.