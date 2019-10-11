TV MasterChef helps judge special jam-making contest

Former MasterChef winner Steven Edwards helped judge entrants in a special jam-making competition.

He was joined by Val Challis, founder of the award-winning jam-making company Auntie Val’s Ltd in judging the competition held at the Weald and Downland Museum, near Chichester.

Storrington food producer Aunty Val presents 'Jambuster Supreme 2019' awards to youngsters at the Butterfly Project, Horsham, here with recipients andSupport Worker Dot Reed. Pic Steve Robards SR08101901 SUS-190810-151755001

Some of the winners were presented with their prizes at a special ceremony at Horsham’s Butterfly Project last week.

The competition itself is organised annually by Val, whose Storrington-based firm employs people with disabilities to make jams, marmalade and chutney.

“There were a lot of entries and the judges found it difficult because of the very high standard,” said Val.

Winner of the under 16s section was Rowan Joy. Fatima Qureshi was first in the jam-buster competition with Mrs Pauline Lugton, second, and Steven Sheldon, third.

A ‘people’s choice’ category was won by Wendy Diggens and Steven Sheldon, who received a complimentary pass to the Weald and Downland Museum.

Some of the presentations of prizes took place at the Butterfly Project in Horsham, as some of the winners made their jam there.

Others took place at Auntie Val’s Ability Centre charity, where work experience and training is given to people with disabilities who help to make preserves for sale to shops and catering establishments.