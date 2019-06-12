Trophy win for West Chiltington club at Probus croquet day

Eleven members of the West Chiltington Probus Club have taken part in the first Inter Probus Croquet Day.

The day, held at Sussex County Croquet Club, was well-attended with four Probus clubs putting forward 57 players many of whom had never picked up a mallet before.

Nick Vincent of the club said the sun shone during the event, and that members enjoyed the delightful company and excellent refreshments on offer.

He added: “We were delighted West Chiltington members secured two of the top four competition places, a memorable achievement particularly for Mike and Jill Vincent who won the trophy.”

| READ MORE: 8-year-old Pulborough girl donates hair to charity following auntie’s cancer battle |

As well as enjoying a range of activities, the club also welcomes speakers from a wide variety of backgrounds to its monthly lunch meetings.

“This month Terry King gave a fascinating, comprehensive, humorous and personal insight into the purpose and workings of the Livery Companies,” added Nick.

“Terry became a Freeman of the City of London in 1983 and Clothed in Livery two years later in 1985.

“By the end of the talk we all had a far greater understanding of the purpose and links between the City of London Corporation, City Wards, Livery Halls, Churches, Military, The Central Criminal Court and The City of London Police.”

Summer activities for the club include lunch at the Chichester Yacht club, an exclusive visit to Durrance Manor, a trip to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and a barbecue at the Roundabout Hotel – the first event last year was a great success, despite a little rain.

Nick added: “Our lunch meeting is on the first Wednesday in the month. Membership is open to retired PROfessional and BUSiness men.

“Over the last two years we have enjoyed the company of eight new members but currently have a vacancy.”

For more, contact Rodger Hunt at rodger.atsj77@gmail.com

READ MORE: Funday Sunday to host Horsham’s first children’s parade

Cancer Research UK shop in Horsham welcomes volunteers from Waitrose

Horsham Photographic Society enjoys award success as it celebrates 70th anniversary year