Trees help children to leave a lasting legacy at Sussex village

Schoolchildren in Handcross have been given a chance to leave their own stamp on history in the village.

Pupils at Handcross Primary School were each given a tree to plant by developers Crest Nicholson in a bid to mark a 15-year milestone since the developers completed new homes in the area.

Crest Nicholson’s housing development - Hoadlands Grange - provides a landscaped green space for residents, including an ecological woodland.

The ceremonial tree planting was designed to celebrate the pupils growing through the school and will, says the company, ‘become a lasting legacy for the school community to enjoy for years to come.’

Crest Nicholson sales director Christine Tiernan said: “Students from the school were involved in an original tree planting project in Handcross many years ago and we are thrilled to welcome them back to plant new trees at the development and in the recreation areas nearby.

“The local community is a huge part of the thriving neighbourhoods that we build, and we look forward to sharing this moment with the school once again.”

School head Sharon Bondonno said: “Our school is very grateful to Crest Nicholson for inviting the children at Handcross Primary School to be part of their tree planting project and the long-term benefits it will deliver for our area.

“The children have been learning about the environment and understand the enormous benefits of having green spaces in the local area, in terms of providing us with more oxygen, encouraging wildlife and making our local landscape more attractive.”