Training sessions available for Horsham businesses to become more appealing on Instagram

Horsham District Council has successfully bid for ‘Welcome Back’ government funding, enabling it to run free interactive training courses supporting Horsham District based businesses to become more attractive on the social media platform.

The training sessions will aim to help independent high street retailers harness the opportunities to reach and engage with more customers and ultimately expand their businesses at this crucial time of post pandemic recovery.

Commenting on the retail programme Horsham District Council Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Jonathan Chowen said: “I am really pleased that we are boosting business growth opportunities for so many of our District’s independent businesses by organising these retail training sessions.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for our traders but thankfully their doors are now fully open to trade both on the high street and virtually, and financial support from the Government’s ‘Welcome Back’ funding has been key in helping them bounce back.

“Please take advantage of as many of these free training courses as possible whilst they are available.”

The initial training work shops will take place at Pop Up Horsham on Friday, January 21 between 12:30pm and 1:30pm and Tuesday, January 25 between 9:30am and 10:30am.

South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding is also hosting a workshop on January 25 between 10am and 12:30pm and 2pm and 4:30pm.

Businesses attending these initial training sessions can then qualify for additional funding to help them create physical displays which can be used on Instagram to make their premises look more desirable to customers.

Details of eligibility and a link to the easy to complete application form for theses funds will be provided in the Instagram workshops.

These Instagram courses form part of an overall retail training programme which Horsham District Council is organising in partnership with Pop Up Horsham for any existing or potential independent retailer based in Horsham District.

For more details and to book your place on the Horsham pop-up workshop email [email protected], for the South Lodge Hotel training sessions email: [email protected]

The programme is available to independent high street traders in Horsham, Southwater, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Storrington, Steyning and Henfield.

Other free training courses include:

PR on a small budget with Charley Crocker

How to get maximum promotion for a minimal budget

21 January 2022 - 9.30-10.30am

Email [email protected] to book your place.

Taking your business from start-up to success

Take your business from start-up to success with Mark Howard, Enterprise Nation Local Leader & Founder of The Business Machine (Crawley & Horsham)

26 January 2022 - 10-11.30am

Email [email protected] to book your place

Secrets of Successful Sales

Learn the Secrets of Successful Sales with Alison Edgar MBE, The Entrepreneur's Godmother and Managing Director of Sales Coaching Solutions.

27 January 2022 - 10.30am-12.30pm

Email [email protected] to book your place.

RISE - Managing innovation - Lift off!

Join the team of Innovation Advisors from the Universities of Brighton and Sussex RISE Programme for support ion how to kick start your innovation journey as part of the Recovery Innovation workshop series.

28 January 2022 - 9.30-12.30pm

Register on the event webpage or email [email protected] to book your place.