Town says a sad farewell to ‘Mr Horsham’ - Barry Dendy

Barry, who was Horsham born and bred, worked for the West Sussex County Times for 27 years.

He started on the newspaper in 1963 as a commercial artist and went on to work his way up through the advertisement department before being made advertisement director.

Barry, who died on Sunday aged 78, was known as a creative artist and a ‘cheery, kind and friendly man.’

Barry Dendy

Former County Times deputy editor Tim Hopewell-Ash said: “Along with his fellow directors Joseph Podlasinski, Val Podlasinski, David Briffett, Derek Jacobs and Keith Fleming, Barry was instrumental in developing the County Times into a formidably successful independent company.

“That success continued and was enhanced when the County Times became part of the Johnston Press empire.

“Barry’s advertising strategies and introductions helped many new businesses take their first steps to success and his support for long term clients meant he forged many strong friendships in the business and wider community.

“He believed, and proved, that it is possible to be successful in business while also caring for colleagues, clients and community.

Barry worked at the West Sussex County Times for nearly 30 years

“Barry was a driving force behind charitable initiatives such as the Horsham Children’s Christmas Appeal and the Henry Cooper Golf Tournament.

“He also helped to drive events that brought business and community together, like the popular Horsham Motor Show.

“He was a gifted artist whose cartoons, posters and designs for advertising campaigns always hit the mark.

“Kind by nature, generous in spirit and deed, and invariably cheerful with a great sense of humour, Barry was liked and respected by colleagues and all those in the Horsham area with whom he came into contact.

Barry, left, with some of the County Times staff

“He will be fondly remembered as a decent person who achieved much.”

Friend Brian Bateman said: “Barry gave me my first job in Sussex as a graphic artist at the West Sussex County Times in 1980. He was a great guy to learn from.”

He added: “He was a brilliant commercial artist and an excellent cartoonist whose work often adorned the pages of the newspaper.

“He was my best mate and one of the kindest people you could meet.

Barry, left, with editor David Briffett at Horsham's Capitol - Barry produced much artwork for the theatre and its annual pantos

“He was great to work for and welcomed you in like a member of the family.

“He was football daft and although he was a Brighton season ticket supporter his big love were Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We had a great day out a few years ago when I took him to see the new Wembley stadium.

“He was a brilliant boss and had a wicked sense of humour. He was well known, well liked and highly respected around the town.”

Graeme Barden, an IT support analyst for JPIMedia, was employed by Barry as an ad rep back in 1980.

He said: “Barry was a great personality, always smiling and joking, he was well respected by the Horsham traders who happily advertised with us.

Directors of the West Sussex County Times: from left: advertisement director Barry Dendy, editor David Briffett, joint managing director Joseph Podlasinski, works manager Keith Flemming and company secretary Derek Jacobs.

“He/WSCT won a national advertising award in 1979/80 for an advert for the Horsham Cheese shop in the Bishopric.

“He was a good and tolerant boss whilst I slowly discovered a work ethic!”

Former colleague Cliff Palmer worked as advertisement manager under Barry in his role as ad director.

“He was a fabulous man. It was an honour to have known him.

“He had a good rapport with the advertisers. He knew everyone. The integrity of the man was second to none.

“He was Mr Horsham in my eyes. I couldn’t believe the amount of people he knew. He just knew everyone.”

Barry, who was born on June 6 1943, went to Clarence Road School and Denne Road School in Horsham before going on to study at Collyer’s College.

He then won a scholarship to study art in Worthing.

He met his wife Margaret at Horsham Boys’ Club in Hurst Road and love soon blossomed.

The couple married at St Mary’s Church in Horsham when Margaret was 18 and Barry 22.

“We had 56 happy years together,” said Margaret.

Apart from his work on the West Sussex County Times, Barry was involved with a number of local organisations. He was a former chairman of the local Chamber of Trade and chairman of the town’s Christmas lights committee for 20 years.

For many years, he supported Horsham’s annual carnival by building and decorating the County Times’ float.

As well as football, Barry had a love of golf, playing at Slinfold and, latterly, at Rookwood.

And it was his cheery friendliness that endeared him to so many.

“Sometimes,” recalled Margaret, their children Scott and Samantha, “didn’t want to go into town with him because it took so long. He had to stop and talk to everyone.”