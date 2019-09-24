Tough Mudder 2019 event near Crawley in video

Runners tackled electric shocks, a three storey high obstacle and tonnes of mud to conquer the gruelling London South Tough Mudder course.

The challenging course at Faygate varied in length from five to 10 kilometres and featured 25 obstacles. There was also a ‘Mini Mudder’ course, suitable for children, which was a mile long.

A mud splattered runner raises a smile on the Tough Mudder course

Tough Mudder encourages participants to endure a ‘different type of fitness experience’ and is ‘no ordinary fun-run’, the organisers say.

Charity sponsorship is a pivotal part of the challenge and the event’s official partner is the charity Help for Heroes.

Five particularly challenging obstacles from previous events made a come back at the event last weekend (Sept 21 & 22) including the ‘electric eel’, ‘shawshanked’, ‘cage crawl’, and ‘cry baby’. The option to take part in a shorter, five kilometre course saw mud runners of all abilities taking part.

Runners could also choose to skip some challenging obstacles if they felt unable to complete them.

The ‘mudderhorn’ obstacle is three stories tall and ‘shawshanked’ and involved falling from a height. The ‘electric eel’ obstacle posed the risk of electric shock.

Event organisers aimed to foster a social atmosphere where participants support each other along the course.

Once mud runners completed the challenging course, they relaxed in a festival atmosphere and were rewarded with t-shirts and merchandise. The ‘Mudder Village’ housed live entertainment, games, challenges and free beer. See our online picture special: https://www.crawleyobserver.co.uk/news/people/london-south-tough-mudder-in-pictures-1-9081246