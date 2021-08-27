Torch of Remembrance to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion passes through Horsham

The torch’s passing, on Thursday 26 August, was marked by a special ceremony.

The event was held to commemorate 100 years’ service of the Royal British Legion, passing on the torch of remembrance from one generation to another to ensure that the Royal British Legion continues for another 100 years, Horsham District Council said.

A spokesman added: “The Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion hosted this leg of the Sussex County Remembrance Torch Relay which was officially observed by Horsham District Council chairman councillor David Skipp and armed forces champion councillor Peter Burgess.”

The Horsham District Council chairman at the Torch of Remembrance ceremony

A short ceremony saw the torch passed from service veterans to a member of the Horsham youth organisation to symbolise the next generation carrying on the important act of remembrance.

Councillor Skipp said: “The torch relay service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember not only the fallen and the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts, but also the Royal British Legion itself.

“We should all do our best to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements of the Royal British Legion volunteers, members and fundraisers over the last century, and take the time to pay tribute to them.”

The commemorative relay started on Monday August 23 at St Mary’s Parish Church in Rye and it will finish in St Anne’s Church, the Witterings on Saturday August 28.

The Torch of Remembrance was passed from the Royal British Legion veterans to members of the Royal British Legion youth organisation