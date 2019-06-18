Top marks for outstanding Horsham preschool

A Horsham preschool has been celebrating yet more success after being given top marks by education bosses.

Parents, staff and youngsters at Holbrook Community Preschool have been left overjoyed after being rated outstanding for the third time in a row by Ofsted.

The preschool, based in St Mark’s Lane, was rated outstanding across the board and was praised for its ‘excellent role models and quality of teaching’.

Nicky Moors, preschool leader, said: “It is a fantastic achievement for our preschool to get its 3rd outstanding Ofsted in a row. This means we have now maintained this high level of provision for nearly ten years.

“I am very proud to be the preschool leader and to be part of such an excellent staff team. The Ofsted report recognises the passion and dedication of all the staff who work tirelessly not only during the sessions but also during their evenings, weekends and holidays too, to ensure that all the children in our care are provided with a safe and enjoyable environment where they can learn through play.”

The report heaped praise on staff at the preschool describing them as excellent role models. Inspectors said staff knew the children ‘exceptionally well’ and ‘constantly motivated’ youngsters to take part in activities. They also commended the team’s ‘impressive knowledge’ of the curriculum and their evaluation skills to ‘continuously develop the outstanding service they provide’.

Inspectors also highlighted the strong relationships managers and staff had with parents, involving them in their child’s learning and providing ‘excellent support’.

The report did encourage the pre-school to strengthen its opportunities for children to develop their independence skills.

Katie Bradley, special educational needs coordinator at the pre-school, said: “We are thrilled with our third outstanding report. It reflects the caring, nurturing setting we are whilst at the same time highlights how well children progress whilst they are with us. Staff work extremely hard to provide all children with fun, varied activities that both stimulate their learning and encourage their development whilst at the same time lovingly support them to become “school ready”.”

Jacky Tee, registrar at the preschool, added: “I have been involved in Holbrook Community Preschool since 1988 and could not be more proud of the incredible journey the preschool has been on. The three in row Outstanding grade is a testament to all staff and committees part and present.

“One of the greatest delights at preschool is welcoming families back when younger siblings join us. But this is made even more special when it is previous children who are returning with their own children. Holbrook Community Preschool really is a very special place and I can’t imagine ever deciding to leave.”