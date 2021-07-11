Tom Cruise at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Photographed by Dominic James. SUS-211107-133012001

Tom Cruise at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has been photographed attending the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 1:43 pm

The event got underway on Thursday and has featured some of the world’s fastest cars and motorbikes in action on the track.

This year’ Festival of Speed has attracted a number of big names, including Chris Evans, Jackie Stewart, Mario Andretti, Sammy Miller and now Tom Cruise

find out more about what’s going on this week with our guide to the event – including when the Red Arrows are doing their flyovers, how you can join in from home and how traffic is affected.

1.

Tom Cruise pictured with the Duke of Richmond at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Photographed by Jon Nicholson. SUS-211107-133034001

Buy photo

2.

Tom Cruise pictured with the Duke of Richmond at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Photographed by Jon Nicholson. SUS-211107-133023001

Buy photo

3.

Tom Cruise at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Photographed by Dominic James. SUS-211107-132958001

Buy photo

4.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. Picture: Lyn Phillips SUS-211007-170245001

Buy photo
Tom CruiseHollywoodRed Arrows
Next Page
Page 1 of 7