Toilets in Horsham honoured in Loo of the Year awards

Toilets in and around Horsham have scooped prizes in the Loo of the Year awards.

The newly refurbished facilities in Swan Walk Shopping Centre were given a diamond rating by inspectors, while the Billingshurst Mill Lane loos gained platinum status according to the parish council.

The newly refurbished Swan Walk toilets were recognised in the awards

The awards, which have been going for more than 30 years, aim to find the best ‘away from home’ toilets, with inspectors checking out everything from fixtures and fittings to cleanliness.

Council clerk Greg Burt praised the village’s ‘highly valued’ facilities.

He added: “The public toilets are one of the most important facilities provided by the Parish.

“This improved award is testament to the ongoing hard work and daily checking of the public toilet facility by our litter wardens Colin and Roland and to the service we receive from contractor Pyzer Cleaning Services in maintaining a consistently high standard of cleanliness.”

But despite the top grade, Greg said the council is not going to ‘rest on our laurels’.

He said: “[We] will endeavour to improve the standard still further if possible.”

Swan Walk centre manager Gill Buchanan added that she was ‘proud and delighted’ the ‘considerable investment’ had paid off in the awards.

She said: “The addition of our Changing Places and one more accessible toilet has also made a real difference for our customers.”

