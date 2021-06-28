Ahead of World UFO Day, this Friday, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk has analysed the best spots in the UK to spot an alien spaceship.

And Monk’s Gate, a hamlet in the parish of Nuthurst, has been named as one of the UK’s top UFO staycation sites.

In February a floating ‘long thing’ was sighted there just before midday, NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said.

A UFO (stock image)

A spokesman added: “The first reported sighting of a UFO was in 1947 when an American pilot claimed he saw a string of nine, shiny things in the sky.

“Since then, UFOs have captivated the attention of people around the world because of their mysterious nature.”

“Spotting an unidentifiable flying object has always been a game of chance and chase. We hope this guide to active locations for alien activity in the UK will help sceptics or searchers their next sighting.”

Seventeen sightings have been reported in the south east including in Bognor Regis, when over 50 travelling lights were sighted one evening in May.