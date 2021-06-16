The Worthing wanderers, as they have called themselves, are sisters Tiana and Daisy Fassam Pawley, aged 12 and 10, their mum Terri Fassam and nan Wendy Fassam.

The family is supporting Springboard, based in Hurst Road, Horsham, and have so far raised £782 for the charity.

Wendy, who lives in Crawley, said the walk was led by the girls, who wanted to support the project as it offered inclusive, accessible play for all ages at its centre and helped all disabled children, young people and their families to reach their full potential.

She added: “The girls are doing this walk as Springboard has been a big help in looking after their brother Kalyan, who has autism.”

The girls, who live in Worthing, were also supported by Lindon Pawley and Steve Fassam, who helped them with transport and meal breaks.

The 106-mile walk was done in stages on Sundays and planned for eight weeks but the girls smashed it and finished ahead of schedule.

Visit www.justgiving.com/team/worthing-wanderers to make a donation.