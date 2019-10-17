Three down: Sussex customers hit by mobile network problems

The Three mobile network is down across Sussex today (Thursday).

Customers have complained of no signal or data for at least 12 hours since last night, after the company says it is experiencing “technical difficulties”.

In a statement on Twitter, Three said, “We’re currently experiencing technical difficulties with voice, text and data, meaning some of you will be experiencing intermittent service.

“Please accept our apologies, we’re sorting this out right now. Check back here for updates.”

Up to 10 million customers are thought to have been affected across the UK.

The company’s website is also down currently, with a message saying its “fleet of geeks” is doing essential maintenance work and it will be up and running again soon.

